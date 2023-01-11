henk

Priscilla “Sue J” Henk, age 77, of Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Sue J was born on February 4, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to parents Arnold and Priscilla (Kalina) Anderson. A year after her graduation from Central High School in 1963, Sue moved to Hayward, Wisconsin. In 1982 she began dating Henry “Buddy” Henk and were later married in 1989. Priscilla spent over 30 years waitressing at the Co-op Restaurant where she made many wonderful friendships.

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Henk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments