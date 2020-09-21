Phyllis Mae Ryckaert, 91, of Stone Lake passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She had recently relocated to Kenosha.
Phyllis “Phyl” was born May 10, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Robert and Emma (Schultz) Krueger. She grew up and attended schools in Chicago. After high school, Phyl went on to work for Illinois Bell, where she met her future husband, Charles “Bud” Ryckaert. They were married on Oct. 7, 1951, and soon after, moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois, where they raised their family. They retired to Stone Lake on Whitefish Lake and made their home there for 30 years.
Phyl’s hobbies included tennis, fishing, golfing and snow skiing with Bud. She also enjoyed making pottery and gardening, not to mention that she and Bud loved to listen to music and boogie on the dance floor.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 69 years, Bud; two daughters, Sheri (the late Rick) Clubb of Aurora, Illinois, and Vicki (Michael) Heisler of Lakeville, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Eileen (Chris) Gertmann, Eric (Cathy) Clubb and Lauren Bailey; and four great-grandchildren, Daphne and Ryan Gertmann and Andrew and Emmalyn Clubb.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or other charitable organizations. Online condolences may be shared at prokofuneralhome.com.
