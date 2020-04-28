PHILIP ANDERSON

Philip W. Anderson, “Anakwad”, meaning Cloud in Ojibwe, age 64 of, Hayward, WI, passed away April 25, 2020 at his home.
Philip Warren Anderson was born May 28, 1955 in Chicago, IL the son of Iris Anderson (Lac Courte Oreilles Lake Superior Band of Ojibwe) and James Anderson (Choctaw/ Chickasaw of Idabel, OK). Philip was a journeyman electrician and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union in Chicago before moving to Hayward, WI where he lived on Little Round Lake. Philip loved fishing and had many fond memories of growing up fishing numerous lakes in northern Wisconsin. Philip’s ever faithful friend was a black furry dog named Mukwa or Bear. He was a traditional Ojibwe dancer and enjoyed traveling the Midwest going to many Pow-Wows throughout the year. Around home, Philip often played the accordion, worked on car engines, and did math puzzles.
Philip is survived by his brother David (Kathy) and sister Rebecca (Rick) St. Germaine and seven nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private celebration of his life will be held at the Whitefish Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
