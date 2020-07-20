Paul A. Carr, 78, of Minong, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born April 17, 1942, in Prairie Farm to Nelson and Agnes (Christenson) Carr. They lived in Prairie Farm until his freshman year and then moved to Minong to operate the Cloverleaf Store on Main Street. Upon moving to Minong, Paul met the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Joyce Lawler. They married on Feb. 17, 1960. Paul worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, puzzles, crosswords and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football fan. He will be remembered for his uncanny sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his three daughters, Kathy (John) Walker of Minong, Jayne (Rick) Buchman of Hayward and Becky (Dana) Gauger of Trego; his grandchildren, Derek, Brook, Erin, Erik, Colton and Brett; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Judy Carr; and his sister-in-law, Gloria Carr, and their families.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Nelson and Agnes Carr; and his brother, Peter.
Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no service and interment will be private with family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
