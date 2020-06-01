Patrick Martinson, age 92, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.
Patrick was born March 10, 1928 in the stone house on Grindstone Lake, the son of Wesley and Jessie (Patrick) Martinson. Patrick met “the love of his life” at a dance in Reserve and they were soon married on December 24, 1949. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage. He worked various jobs throughout his life, but his true talents were woodworking and carpentry. Patrick was an avid baseball fan, managing the LCO Athletic Club team and was also the catcher for many years. Patrick was a loving husband and father who was well loved by everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; sons William (Chris), Bruce, Terry & Jesse (Julie); daughters Linda (Donald) White, Molly (Larry) Guibord, Jane (William) Taylor and Lisa (Brad) Poorman; 27grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; brother Anthony (Rachel) Froemel; sisters Joyce Machado and Bernice Sotelo; cousins Baatayiinowan Odinawemaaganah.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Wesley & Jessie; daughter Jacqueline; brothers Warren & Bernard; sisters Jean & Mary.
A Private Memorial Gathering was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jesse Barthel, Robert Hammond, Brian Martinson, Patrick Martinson, Carl Miller, Wyatt Taylor, Dillon White and Ryan White.
Casket bearers will be Garrett Barthel, Shane Corbine, Bryce Crone, Leif Hammond, Jordan Martinson, Steven Martinson Sr., William Martinson Jr. and Patrick White.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.