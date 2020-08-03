Patricia R. Heinkel, 87, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Patricia Ruth Kavanagh was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Hayward, the daughter of Arthur and Caliste (Deverell) Kavanagh. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School in 1951. Patricia started her working career as a legal secretary and worked for several attorney offices in Hayward. On April 18, 1959 Patricia was joined in marriage to Allen R. Heinkel at the Congregational Church in Hayward. When she left her work for the attorney offices she then worked as a secretary for United Methodist Church and First Congregational Church, both in Hayward. Patricia and Allen enjoyed traveling in their motor home and attending Shriners events. They would spend their winters in Padre Island, Texas, and Fort Myers, Florida. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, where she served as secretary and earned the Brightest Star of the Year in 1999.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Allen; two children, Kathy Heinkel of Hayward, and Brad (Jill) Heinkel of Green Bay; two granddaughters, Danielle of Eugene, Oregon, and Billie Jo of Hayward; grandson, Justin of Madison; one great-grandson, Hunter, of Hayward; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A public visitation was held for Patricia from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Hayward Funeral Home. Funeral services for Patricia will be held for close family and friends at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Hayward United Methodist Church, with Pastor Cathy Hamblin officiating and a viewing an hour before the service. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Water’s Edge Care Center at 11040N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 215 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
