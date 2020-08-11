Patricia K. Isham, age 77, of Hayward, WI died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Hayward.
Patricia Kaye Isham was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Hayward, the daughter of George and Aurelia (Guibord) Isham. She attended school in Hayward and Milwaukee. Patricia loved going to the casino, playing bingo and attending family get-togethers.
She is survived by her sons, Jason (Michelle) Weaver and Shaun (Felecia) Corbine; daughters, Kaye L. (Jerry) Martin, Sonya (Kelly) Sunderland, Louise (Dan) Chandler and Tracy Weaver; 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Michael J. Isham Sr., Edwin Miller, Richard Chandler and Edward Chandler; sister, Janet Froemel; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Aurelia; sister, Beverly Blank; grandsons, James and Brad Wilson; and great-granddaughter, Makaria Anderson.
Graveside Services and burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
