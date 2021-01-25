Paul D. Wiklund, 78, of Hayward passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Paul David Wiklund was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Freddie and Margaret (VanOteghen) Wiklund. Paul was raised in East Moline, Illinois, and attended United Township High School, where he graduated in 1960. He continued his education at Black Hawk Community College and then joined the U.S. National Guard, where he earned a marksmanship badge with the rifle. On July 1, 1967, Paul was joined in marriage to Ginny Faust at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Moline, Illinois. After the marriage Paul and Ginny settled in Moline, Illinois. Paul spent most of his career as supervisor of manufacturing for the graders and excavators line at the John Deere Industrial Works in Davenport. Paul and Ginny also live in Dubuque, Iowa, and then Bettendorf, Iowa, before Paul’s retirement in 2001. In 2006, they moved to Hayward to their home on Lost Land Lake. Paul enjoyed cross-country skiing and completed the American Birkebeiner and the Kortelopet races. He also enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, being with friends and sitting on the dock watching the sunset with a Manhattan. Paul was affectionately known by many as “an abundance of caution.” He always put his family’s safety first even being willing to stand in the lake baiting deer flies as his grandchildren played carefree without being hassled by the flies. He will be remembered by his family for his unconditional love, care and guidance.
Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ginny; two sons, Eric of Ankeny, Iowa, and Peter (Kathy) of Davenport; and eight grandchildren, Laura, Elijah, Seth, Morgan, Grace, Sophie, Emma and Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Tina.
Respecting Paul’s wishes and due to COVID-19, all services and interment will be held privately. Memorials may be directed to Muskies, Inc., P.O. Box 609, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
