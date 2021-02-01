Lois A. Olson, 84, of Hayward, with her husband by her side, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after a short stay at Park Manor in Park Falls.
Lois Ann was born July 13, 1936, in Madelia, Minnesota, the daughter of Nels Arthur and Sophia Marion (Thompson) Osmundson. She was raised in Madelia until her mid-teens, when the family moved to a farm just south of Litchfield, Minnesota. While on the farm, Lois learned to sew and won top prize at the Meeker County Fair. Lois was a fantastic student, a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1953. On Dec. 18, 1954, Lois married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” D. Olson at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. After the wedding, Lois worked at Lazy Sue Potato Chips in Minneapolis and helped Bob earn his business degree from University of Minnesota. After graduation, Bob was stationed at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, and Lois attended Texas Western College (UTEP), where she earned a degree in business.
In 1960, Lois and Bob moved to the Los Angeles area, where Lois worked briefly at an accounting firm until the birth of their first son, Rolf, and three years later, Eric. After several years in California, the family moved to Falls Church, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), where Lois enjoyed raising the boys at home. The next stop on the Olson journey was a move to Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Here Lois worked at Arlington Park racetrack and honed her sales skills with Avon and Tupperware. In 1976, Lois and Bob purchased Capital City Transfer, a household goods moving company in Madison, and relocated to Marshall, Wisconsin. Lois and Bob grew the business from a small local company into a larger family operation serving the entire country. In 1986, the business moved to its current location in Verona, Wisconsin, and they relocated to a hilltop home in Mount Vernon.
While living in the Madison area, Lois and Bob built their dream home on the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward. The home would serve for many fond memories with family and friends: fishing, water skiing, scenic boating and snowmobiling adventures, warm peaceful evenings and holiday celebrations. As Bob and Lois reached their golden years the warmth of Florida lured them to build a home in Weeki Wachee, Florida, 50 miles north of Tampa. The home provided a winter retreat for the entire family where golfing and splashing in the swimming pool were enjoyed by all. In retirement, the couple would continue to enjoy summers in Hayward and the winter months in Florida.
Lois was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others. Throughout Lois’ life, her faith was very important to her and she was a member of several Lutheran churches, where she participated in various groups. She gained friendships through Executive Women’s International (EWI) and the Elks Club of Madison. Her gift of conversation allowed her to make many new and lifelong friends. Lois was a gifted seamstress who made her own wedding gown and all too often mended the boy’s clothes. Her sons and grandchildren cherish the crochet Christmas stockings she made. Lois and Bob loved traveling/cruising with lifelong friends to Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. You would often catch them tailgating at Wisconsin Badger football games while in Madison, and after retirement cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. She also enjoyed pottery, rosemaling (Scandinavian painting), snowmobiling, bird watching and boating on the Big Chip. Most of all, Lois loved being surrounded by family and friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, Bob, of 66 years; two sons, Rolf (Jackie) Olson of Mt. Horeb, Eric “Rick” (Lisa) Olson of Sherwood, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Tyler, Carley (Brandon), Allison and Kaytlin; sisters-in-law, Karen (John) Osmundson and Mary (Wayne) Osmundson; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marion; three brothers, Wayne, John and Glen (Emily); nephew, Dave Osmundson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma and Don McKenzie.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, and will be available on the church website (gracelutheran-hayward.org). Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. In the spring, interment is planned at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, Minnesota, along with a celebration of life honoring Lois.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Park Falls Manor, for all the love and compassionate care given to Lois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or American Parkinson Disease Association.
Mom, you are now free to fly in heaven with the birds you so loved to watch.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
