Gregory C. Achtor, 70, of Hayward passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Gregory Charles Achtor was born Dec. 8, 1950, in Milwaukee, the son of Frank and Delores (Ulrich) Achtor. He was raised in Northbrook, Illinois, where he attended school and graduated from Glenbrook North High School in 1969. He continued his schooling at a business college for a few years before joining the U.S. Coast Guard. On July 16, 1971, Greg was joined in marriage to Linda A. Mensinga in Chicago. Greg and Linda lived in Northbrook, where Greg operated his own service station in Lincolnwood for several years. In 1977, Greg and Linda moved their family to Hayward, where they purchased Sun and Snow Resort on Round Lake. After several years of operating the resort they purchased Hayward Laundry and Dry Cleaning. They have operated the laundry business since and have also been involved with operating OC Outfitters and OC Printing and Embroidery. Greg was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and making food plots on his Buffalo County hunting property. He also served as a youth hockey coach for many years while his sons played.
Greg is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; two sons, Brian Achtor and Steven Achtor, both of Hayward; eight grandchildren, Athan, Ryland, Maddox, Addilyn, Bradden, Bradlee, Easton and Colt; one brother, Scott (Joanne) Achtor of Ingleside, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held for Greg at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hayward Wesleyan Church with Pastor Chad McCallum officiating. A time of gathering with the family will be held at the church from noon until the time of service. Following the service, a celebration of Greg’s life will be held at the Hayward Veterans Center.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Hayward Sports Center, P.O. Box 475, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
