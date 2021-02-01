Elizabeth “Lisa” Olson, 61, of Springbrook passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Spooner Health.
Elizabeth Ann was born July 30, 1959, in Shell Lake, the daughter of Jack and Rita (Nelson) Turner. She was raised in the Twin Cities area until she was in the sixth grade and her family moved to Trego. She attended Spooner High School, where she met Gary A. Olson. On Oct. 9, 1981, Lisa and Gary were married at her family’s home in Trego. Lisa and Gary settled in Spooner and started a family. Lisa was a busy mother raising her three children. Once the kids were older, she started working various jobs in the Spooner area. In the mid-1990s she purchased a ceramic shop and Olson’s Ceramics was created. Lisa operated the shop for several years in Trego. Besides ceramic work, Lisa enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting and reading Native American history. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for more than 10 years when her daughter was involved with the program. Her sassy ways will be remembered dearly by her family that she loved dearly.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gary; three children, Monique (Andy Miller) Weber, Landrew (Linda) Olson and Kip (Shawna) Olson; four grandchildren, Dane, Leigha, Luke and Damon; two brothers, Allen Turner of Trego and Mark (Lori) Turner of Spooner; two sisters, Rose (Sonny) Snell of Ham Lake, Minnesota, and Sheri Emery of Hayward; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life gathering for Lisa will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
