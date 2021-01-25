Carroll Paul Pedersen died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from complications of advanced Parkinson’s disease.
Paul was born on April 15, 1942, on the southside of Chicago to Martha and Carroll Pedersen. He and his older brother, David, grew up there and enjoyed summer trips to the family farm near Cadillac, Michigan. Paul received a degree in forestry from the University of Illinois. In April 1965, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as the leader of the 3rd Platoon of A Company, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One). CP, as he was known in the Army, earned the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device, the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge, and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. CP left the Army in 1967 but his devotion to his men lasted until the end of his life.
After leaving the Army, Paul embarked on a life lived to the fullest. He spent five years living, studying and working in Norway and Germany. Proud of his Norwegian heritage, his time in Norway had a profound impact on Paul’s life and he made several return trips to ski, visit friends and research family roots. Upon returning to the States, Paul became a forester for the U.S. Forest Service. In his career, he served national forest districts in Alaska, Wisconsin and Michigan, and fought forest fires throughout the western U.S.
Paul married Joan Slota in 1994 and was welcomed into the family by her daughters Holly and Suzie. In 2014, he became a proud grandfather to Collin Slota Gouran.
Cross-country skiing was one of the greatest passions of Paul’s life. He completed 31 races of the American Birkebeiner and was a World Loppet Master, having completed 13 international races. He retired with Joan to a house they built near the Birkie trail, served on the Birkie Board of Directors, and looked forward to seeing the Norwegians who came to ski the Birkie each year. In addition to skiing, Paul enjoyed running, biking, walking in the woods, brewing beer and celebrating his Norwegian heritage.
Family, faith and friends were important to Paul. He showed what it meant to be loyal, welcoming and inclusive. He prayed daily for his family and friends and his faith sustained him through the difficult times of his life. He honored those who came before him and upheld family traditions. Right through the end, he delighted in continued connections with friends from throughout his life.
Paul is survived by his stepdaughters, Suzanne Slota and Holly Slota (partner David Gouran); his grandson, Collin Slota Gouran; his sister-in-law, Janet Pedersen; niece, Martha Christina Pedersen and her daughter, Mila; and nephew, Paul Thor Pedersen (named after his uncle), and his son Conrad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Slota Pedersen; his parents, Carroll and Martha Pedersen; and his brother, David Pedersen.
Family and friends are invited to attend an online funeral at 11 a.m. (Central Time) Saturday, Feb. 20. The service will be streamed live on the First Lutheran Church of Hayward Facebook page. Those without Facebook who wish to watch online are asked to email paulpedersen.funeral@yahoo.com for further instructions.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Lutheran Church (Hayward), the American Birkebeiner Foundation (Hayward) or the Disabled Veterans of America.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
