Betty Kay Foster, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at home in Henderson, Nevada, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born March 25, 1938, in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Rea and Thelma Burgess. She married Frank W. Foster on July 29, 1976, in Rockford, Illinois. They were married for 41 years. Frank passed away July 3, 2018. Betty attended Rockford West High School and worked as a real estate broker and tax accountant. She enjoyed her many hobbies, including playing cribbage and “bones,” crafting, jewelry making, steampunk decorating and her favorite: oil painting. She was known for her incredible joy, wit, great wisdom and quick humor. Her greatest enjoyment was her family and she thoroughly loved their times together.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Atterberry, who loved and doted on her daily, and son, Bruce (Amanda) Hanson, who cherished her deeply; and four grandchildren, Shane Atterberry, Wallace (Wan) Atterberry, Nathan Hanson and Anneliese Hanson. Also surviving are her brother, Francis Burgess; “sister,” Joy Burgess; stepdaughters, Kathy (Kirby) Ingraham, Ginger Foster and Renee Craglow; dear friend, Jennie Jacaruso; nieces, Kay (Tony) Cardilino, Karen (John Pine) Bluwe, Kathy (Rod) Peffer; nephews, Warren Burgess, Kenneth Berger, Larry Burgess, Wesley Burgess, Brian (Leslie) Burgess; and several great-nieces and great-nephews and adored great-great-nephews, Preston and Aaron (children of May (Joe) Harriman).
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Ruth (Kenneth) Anderson, Gene Burgess and Roger Burgess.
A private memorial service was held with family.
