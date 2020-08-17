Nelson Barber Sr.

Nelson J. Barber Sr., 57, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home after a fight with cancer.
Nelson Joseph Barber was born July 9, 1963, in Minneapolis, the son of Franklin Barber and Neva Delapast. He attended high school in Minneapolis, where he also attended welding school. Nelson was a student of LCO Community College, receiving a degree as an electrician. He then worked at LCO Development for a number of years as an electrician. Nelson enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as fishing, hunting and playing golf.
He is survived by his sons, Nelson Barber Jr., Nicholas Barber and Jack Barber; daughter, Kristy Barber; girlfriend, Trish Trepania; brothers, Philip “Sonny Man” Delapast, Brian Delapast, William “Lee” Barber, Steve Barber and Bill Barber; sister Becky Lewis and Ann (Tod) Hart; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Barber; parents, Franklin and Neva; and brother, Frankie Barber.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery.
Honorary casket bearers were Dan Barber, Rusty Barber, Terry Barber, Jeff Bignell, Scott Guibord, Myron Lemieux and Roger Mustache Jr.
Casket bearers were Timothy Barber, Dwayne Belille, Kyle Gougé, Jordan Hugo, Leroy Mustache and Cody Potack.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.