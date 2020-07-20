Myrtle G. (Parr) Tripp, 66, of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a protracted battle with breast cancer.
Myrtle was born on May 19, 1954, daughter of Walter Parr and Esther (Henk) Parr, and grew up in Stone Lake with her nine brothers and sisters. Myrtle had worked for over 20 years for Washburn County, spending most of her years of service in the treasurer’s department. When she was in school she was an honor roll student and as an adult she never lost her passion for learning. She was a dedicated lifelong learner and challenged those around her to be critical thinkers. Myrtle enjoyed gardening, craft projects, family genealogy and reading. She also liked to spend time with family and friends catching up for hours on all of life’s adventures.
Myrtle was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She was a compassionate woman who, for her entire life, gave her all to those whom she loved. Myrtle always remembered birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates and would make sure cards and greetings were delivered. Her kind-heartedness extended beyond her family as she was steadfastly resolute in her belief that we as humans have a duty to be fair and kind to one another. Her desire to seek peace and justice are values that will live on in those who loved her. Myrtle will be deeply missed as she was a critical source of light, strength and love with her family and friends.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Amy (Sam Steiner) Tripp-Steiner and two grandchildren, Lena and Bodin; and her nine siblings, Marie Berger, Jerry (Beverly) Parr, Rita (Mike) Jarvis, Ed (Ann Taft) Parr, Rosemary (Sean Anderson) Hauk, Clarice (Joe) Kreyer, Toni (JR Allaback) Simpson, Laura Dodge and Cliff Parr.
Family interment will occur at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donations will be given in her name to the Stone Lake Historical Society.
