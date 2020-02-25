Michael Sanchez

Michael “Mike” Sanchez, 61, of Winter passed away in the arms of his wife Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a short but courageous fight against cancer.
Mike was born Sept. 11, 1958 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Benita Sanchez. He was united in marriage to Patricia (Fuhrman) Sanchez on April 5, 1977, in Geneva, Illinois. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Marisa Sanchez of Winter, and Michael J. Sanchez (Erin) of White Pine, Michigan; grandchildren, Mikayla Sanchez, Deven Blair, Rydar Sanchez and Skylar Sanchez; great-granddaughter, Mireya Sanchez; and K9 Kai. Mike was known to his grandchildren as “Papa Cheeto,” as he loved Cheetos and always shared with them.
Mike and Pat moved to the Winter Area in 1981 as co-owners of East Fork Resort. In 1983 Mike enlisted in the military and served in the U.S. Navy, National Guard and Naval Reserves. Mike joined the Sawyer County Sheriff Department in 1993 and served as a road deputy, DARE officer, SWAT member, jailer and recreation officer. He retired in 2008. He also worked a few years as a police officer with the LCO Police Department. Mike served as a volunteer firefighter for the Winter Fire Department and also a volunteer EMT for the Sawyer County Ambulance. He was very proud of being the founding father of what is now the Sawyer County Search and Rescue Team and served as a volunteer team leader, K9 handler and tracker for over 17 years. After retirement from law enforcement, he became a safety officer for many pipeline and construction projects throughout the country ensuring the safety of others as well as the public. Given Mike’s birthdate of 9-11, it is no wonder he chose the fields of serving and protecting others his entire life.
Mike will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, those he mentored and the many lives he saved through his passion of helping others.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandson, “Baby” Keven; his son-in-law, Keven Blair; his parents; a sister, Linda Sanchez; brothers, Henry and Joseph Sanchez; and niece, Samantha Sanchez.
The Celebration of Life Services will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pineview Funeral Services in Hayward, with a Public Remembrance, “Cop Cakes,” Cheetos and coffee. Military honors will be accorded by Hayward American Legion Post 218 and the State of Wisconsin Military Honors Team.
Psalm 40:4 Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord!
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
