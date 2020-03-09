Michael J. Dougher, 79, of Hayward lost his battle with leukemia and died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
Michael John Dougher was born June 17, 1940, in St. Paul, the son of Otto and Regina (Klecker) Dougher. Mike was raised in St. Paul and graduated from Cretin High School in 1958. He attended University of St. Thomas. Mike was a member of the National Guard while he worked as a window trimmer setting up displays for retail businesses. On Jan. 28, 1967, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Skubic, in Minneapolis. While raising a family in southwest Minneapolis, Mike worked for Twin City Oxygen, selling oxygen and welding supplies. Later he opened his own painting business, Southwest Paint and Repair. In 1992, Mike and Pat purchased Bayside Lodge on Round Lake in Hayward. They made everyone feel welcome and special and made many friends while operating the lodge until they retired several years later.
For 34 years Mike and his family spent most free time at their cabin in Minong. He loved panfishing with his special buddies and enjoyed golfing in a league, but he especially loved golfing with his daughter. He was an avid reader of books and the daily newspapers from St. Paul and Minneapolis. Those who had the honor to know Mike will miss him and the attributes that made him so special: his smile, kindness, gentle manner and generosity.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pat; two children, Carrie Dougher of Bloomington, Minnesota, Dan (Eva) Dougher of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; four siblings, Jim (Dottie) Dougher of Eugene, Oregon, Mary Dougher of Menomonie, Margaret Camplin of Northfield, Minnesota, and John (Arlyn) Dougher of St. Cloud, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, both named Joe.
In accordance with Mike’s wishes there are no services planned at this time. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge, especially the Oncology and Infusion departments, for all the wonderful and loving care they provided Mike during his treatments.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
