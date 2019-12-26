Maude Alice Schleeter, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Care Partners in Hayward, WI. She was born March 8, 1928 in Forest, IL, the daughter of Guy and Mabel (Stanford) Gee. She was united in marriage to Delmar Schleeter on August 24, 1950.
Maude and Delmar made their home in Anchor, IL, where she was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, bowling leagues, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was on the board of the Ambulance Association of Eastern McLean. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was very proud of her family and was always finding ways to help others.
She is survived by her sons, Dale (Ann) Schleeter and Dean (Carol) Schleeter both of Hayward; three grandchildren, Laura, Lisa and Amy; three great-grandchildren, Keyyandre, Brandan and Spencer; a brother, Ralph (Bea) Gee of Fredericksburg, PA; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Maude is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delmar; two brothers, George and Bob Gee; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Services will be held in the spring in Anchor, IL.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
