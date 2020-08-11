Mary Pat Smith, 52, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in Hayward, ending a three-year battle with breast cancer.
Mary Pat was born Feb. 24, 1968, in Hayward to parents Ronald (Pete) and Delores Peterson. She was a 1986 graduate of Hayward High School and the 1986 Musky Festival Queen. In 1990 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in occupational therapy. A season of her work life was spent helping patients at the Hayward Hospital. She was married Oct. 15, 1994 to husband Dennis L. Smith and spent the next 26 years loving and serving family and friends in the Hayward community. Her first love, however, was Jesus and his redeeming love for not only her, but the whole world. She loved to read books of all types. She deeply valued her relationships with people. “Good relationships require work,” she would say.
It was this common interest in growing relationships that brought her together with her husband and resulted in her work, supporting other couples with Marriage Encounter. After working for several years as an Occupational Therapist, Mary Pat transitioned to homeschooling her children, something she would say was her most challenging feat, and at the same time, the most rewarding. Her last workplace was the HACIL school library. She loved walks in the woods, interpretive dance choreography, and drinking a good cup of coffee alone or with a friend.
Mary Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Evan Smith and Claire Smith; parents, Ronald and Delores Peterson of Hayward; and siblings, Kirsten (Chris) Hennessy of Evergreen, Colorado, Matt (Sue) Peterson of Middleton, Wisconsin, Stewart (Kelly) Peterson of Rhinelander and Chad (Christine) Peterson of Superior; along with many nieces and nephews.
An open air memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Smith home. Family and friends attending were asked to respect the safety of others and if able to wear a mask when socializing before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Regional Hospice, 15910W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843 or Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 3618, Peoria, IL 61612.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
