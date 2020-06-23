Mary Ann Mohr, loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend, 84, of Seeley, passed away Sunday, June 21, surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary Ann was born on July 7, 1935 at home in Fairchild, Wisconsin, to her parents Laverne and Bernadean (Smith) Creviston. She was dedicated to serving the Lord and was a lifelong caretaker to countless friends and family. Mary Ann was the heart and soul of her family, loving them selflessly. She cared deeply about the happiness and wellbeing of those she cherished and always kept everyone laughing. Mary Ann was not afraid to express her opinion and made friends everywhere she went.
Mary Ann was married to Harold Gaier in November 1953. Together they had four children, Rick, Dave, Connie and Tom. She later was remarried to Harold Mohr. Together they lived in Eau Claire and later moved to Hayward, where Mary Ann enjoyed the peace and calm of her Northwoods home.
Mary Ann is survived by her three children, Dave (Toni) Gaier, Connie Gaier, and Tom (Sandy) Gaier; stepchildren, Harley Mohr and Alaina Tenseth; brother, Tom (Arlene) Creviston; sister, Carol (Duane) Rose; many grand and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Laverne and Bernadean “Bunny”; her son, Rick Gaier; husband, Harold “Hap”; sister, Norma Papke; and great-granddaughter Angelina.
Mary Ann left an undeniable impression on all those that she graced with her presence. She was loved deeply and will be missed daily. A Memorial Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cable at a date to be determined, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, next to her beloved son.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
