Martin L. Maske

Martin Louis “Marty” Maske, 76, of Hayward passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Marty was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Irma (Mueller) Maske. Marty was raised in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School. He continued his education at Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance. Marty began his working career for Libby’s Food in their finance department. He then started a career in banking with Bank of Elmhurst, where he managed the car loan department. Marty later became vice president of Gary-Wheaton Bank, Carol Stream, Illinois. In his final years in banking, Marty was president and CEO of the Beverly Bank in Lockport, Illinois. Marty concluded his working career with Information Technology Services of Addison, Illinois, in the finance department. He joyfully retired in 2004 and moved to Hayward in 2005. On April 20, 2007, Marty was joined in marriage to Darlene Ann (Shenuk) Smolen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward. Marty enjoyed fishing for musky, hunting and being outdoors. His sense of humor was his calling card; yet he was the voice of reason when one was needed; and the guy that everyone loved to like.
Marty is survived by his wife, Darlene; two children from a previous marriage, Michelle (Bob) Maybury of Eastvale, California, and Erick (Betsy) Maske of Wheaton, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Mason, Madeline, Brayton and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Gordon Maske.
A celebration of Marty’s life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
