Mark S. Vukovich, 70, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a former resident of Hayward and Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.
Mark was a 1968 graduate of Hammond Tech High School in Hammond, and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1969 to 1975. During that time, he served on the USS Yosemite (AD19) as a boiler technician. He retired from Lucent Technologies in 2000 with 30 years of service. After retirement, Mark moved to Hayward, where he stayed busy serving on the Round Lake Volunteer Fire Department, working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and attending Hayward Methodist Church. Mark was also known as the “Dam Man,” tending to the Moose Lake Dam. The dam and the lake held special meaning for Mark, as he and his “Princess,” Brenda, were married there.
Mark and Brenda relocated to Florida, where he was a life member of the Lake Park, Florida, VFW Post 9610 and the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2010. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, West Palm Beach, Florida.
He is survived by loving wife of 18 years, Brenda (his Princess); mother, Lois Jean; stepsons, Chuck and Bill Lockhart of Wisconsin; brothers, Peter Jr. (Francine) of Dyer, Indiana, and Nelson (late Suzanne) of Palm Beach Gardens; sister, Shirley (Jerry) DeLuna of Palm Beach Gardens; 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many dear friends and his special pet, Angel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Vukovich Sr. and uncle, John Vukovich.
It was obvious to all that Mark loved life. He enjoyed the sun, ocean and daily walks in the community of Town Oaks, where he would feed ducks and treats to neighborhood dogs. He was a loving man and always had a smile and kind word for all.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially granddaughter Jazmyn Lee, who held a special place in his heart.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
