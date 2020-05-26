Marcella K. Langenecker, age 63, of LCO died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
Marcella Kay Spencer was born May 29, 1956 in Milwaukee, IL, the daughter of Earl Spencer and Vivian Guibord. Her mother Vivian was married to Harold Robertson and at age eight took their last name, Robertson. She attended Holy Rosary School, Okauchee Elementary School and high School in Oconomowoc, WI. Marcella was united in marriage to William Langenecker Jr, they lived in Hartford, WI where she worked for her father-in-law as a waitress and bartender. After returning to LCO she worked at the LCO Casino in the kitchen and at the Club Café.
She is survived by her daughter Tara (Steven) Sires; grandchildren Lakeisha & Catlin Sires; brothers Willard “Skip” Robertson, Brian Robertson, Howard Robertson & Steven Robertson; sisters Jessica Spencer & Andrea Spencer; nieces, nephews & cousins.
Marcella was preceded in death by her mother Vivian Robertson; stepfather Harold Robertson; grandparents Ernest “Pea Soup” and Marcella Guibord.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
