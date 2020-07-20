Luna Rayne Sines

Luna Rayne Sines, age 5 months old, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. After a courageously fought battle with a congenital heart defect, she went to rest in the arms of her grandma and great-grandma in Heaven.

Luna was born Feb. 10, 2020, to Tyler Sines and Andrea Parr of Rice Lake, at Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. During her five short months here, Luna touched many lives and was loved deeply by her family and friends. Her mother often commented on how Luna had her nurses wrapped around her sweet little fingers and how they would all seem instantly taken with her. Luna’s time with us was a brief gift but the memories of her beautiful curious eyes and her fighting spirit will last forever.

Luna’s family would like to note a special thank you to her health care teams at both hospitals. The care and dedication you showed for Luna will never be forgotten.

Luna is survived by her parents and her big sister, Paytyn, of Hayward; her maternal-grandparents, Clarice and Joe Kreyer of Hayward; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Misty and Glen Sines of Rice Lake, and several dear great-grandparents.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family at gofundme.com/lunaraynesines. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements. 

