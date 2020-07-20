Lucille Ann Kelsey

Lucille Ann Kelsey, 93, of Cable passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

Lucille was born July 7, 1927, in Drummond, the daughter of Christ and Anna (Wigen) Melland. She graduated from Drummond High School in 1946. Lucille was united in marriage to William Kelsey on June 8, 1946, in Drummond. She worked at Badger Ordinance in Badger, Wisconsin, in the 1950s and had several cleaning jobs over the years for resorts and private homeowners. Lucille especially enjoyed her days as a homemaker, where she loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her Monday routine of going to Bible study at the United Church of Christ in Cable and going out to lunch with her Bible study friends. She also loved doing crossword puzzles, bird watching and listening to music.

Lucille is survived by her children, Sharon (Andy) Kiselicka of West Bend and Karen (Ron) Gran of Cable; her grandchildren, Pam, Chris, Brad, Rachael, Maggie and Evan; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Casey, Nick, Emily, Samantha, Courtney, Kaitlin, Kody, Mackenzie, Anna, Brooke and Easton; great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Aubrey, Charlotte and a soon-to-be-born baby boy; brother, Chris Melland of Berlin, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Wayne Schuelke of Barneveld, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, William (Bill); and siblings, Alice, John, Phyllis, twin sister Lois, and Glenn.

A private graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Cable.

Memorial donations can be made to the United Church of Christ in Cable.

