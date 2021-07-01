August 20, 1957 — June 27, 2021
LuAnn Phillips, 63, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.
LuAnn B. Phillips was born Aug. 20, 1957, in Grantsburg, the daughter of Howard and Esther (Taylor) Packer. She was raised in the Danbury and Spooner communities. LuAnn was an active young mother caring for her four children. She was joined in marriage to Joey D. Phillips on April 3, 1976, in Hayward. Joey tragically passed away in 1983. LuAnn worked throughout her life as a bartender and/or as a caregiver in assisted living facilities. She currently lived at the Big Musky Resort, where she most recently worked and had many friends.
LuAnn enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to go fishing, ATV riding and snowmobiling, and she loved bonfires. She also enjoyed playing pool, going to the casino and watching NASCAR or the Green Bay Packers. Most of all she loved her grandchildren/children and would do anything for them.
LuAnn is survived by her four children, Stephanie (Shannon Uttech) Phillips, Joe (Tiffany) Phillips, Troy (Samantha) Phillips and Nick (Jess Brede) Phillips, all of Hayward; six grandchildren, Shawn, Sarah, Wesley, Jackson, Maddy and Emery; one great-grandchild, Brayden; her father, Howard Packer of Bloomer; three siblings, Terry (Cassandra) Packer of Spooner, Kenneth (Nancy) Packer of Bloomer and Tara Radlinger of Eau Claire; several nieces and nephews and many friends. She is also survived by her dog, Cooper James.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Heller; her grandmother, Beatrice; granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Dwyane Packer; and sister, Jean Bartley.
Services will be held at Hayward Funeral Home with officiating Pastor Tim Young and guest Pastor Robert Haynes, nephew of LuAnn. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 2. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, with a luncheon immediately following. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at the Swiss Cemetery in Danbury.
Online condolences may be shared with LuAnn’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.