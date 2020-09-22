Loretta Mae Hart, 98, a resident of Escondido, California, since 1976, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, one day after her 98th birthday.
She was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Duluth, one of seven children of Carl and Anna Nordin Hegg. She grew up on a farm in Gordon and was a 1940 graduate of Drummond, High School. She was a longtime resident of Hinsdale, Illinois, and an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Escondido.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, D. Jack Hart in 2006, and her son, James Hart in 2011.
She is survived by her son, Roy Hart; daughter-in-law, Ricki Hart of Wylie, Texas; son, Paul Hart of Carrollton, Texas; and four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Gordon Memorial Cemetery in Gordon, with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating, following a noon remote Zoom memorial service on the same day by Pastor Horn of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Escondido.
The Spooner Funeral Home in Spooner is assisting the family with arrangements, with assistance from Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas. Online condolences may be shared with Loretta’s family at www.bratley-nelson.com.
