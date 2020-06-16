Lisa Quagon

Lisa D. Quagon, 53, LCO, was called home on June 11, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She passed with both of her children at her side.
Lisa Deneen Quagon was born December 22, 1966, in Hayward, the daughter of Louis and Eunice (Frogg) Quagon. More than anything else, she loved being a mother and grandmother. Lisa’s children and grandchildren were her world and her family was her happiness. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Lisa’s sweet, loving nature is what she’ll be remembered for. Her children loved and admired her inner strength and courage the most. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her mother, Eunice; daughter, Chandell Quagon; son, Christopher Voigt; beloved grandchildren, Daleigha Bird, Heaven Bird and Kingston Lugo-Reyes; and brothers Edward and Lawrence Quagon.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Louis Quagon; grandmother, Rachel Lawe; and long lost love, James Jackson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve. Visitation was from 10 a.m. – noon June 17th at Pineview Funeral Service.
Honorary casket bearers will be Clayton Beedle, Jordan Campbell, Josephine Denomie, Paul Denomie Dahl, Wynn Merrill, Claretta Merrill, Robbi Jo Trepania and Christopher Voigt.
Casket bearers were Jonathan Gougé, Kyle Gougé, Forest Gokey, Nathan Gokey, Nick Miller and Edward Quagon
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
