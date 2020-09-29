Linda Louise Olsen of Ojibwa entered the gates of Heaven into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 25, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.
She was born Oct. 6, 1953, in Stevens Point to Paul and Clarice (Johnson) Doolittle. She married John Olsen on Aug. 20, 1977. She grew up in the Hayward area and graduated from Hayward High School in 1971. After receiving her nurse’s aide certification in 1971, she began a long career, working at Hayward Hospital in the maternity ward and then Rusk County Memorial Nursing Home and Ladysmith Care Community. Even though she always shied away from attention, Linda was recognized as Employee of the Year at RCMNH, for her commitment and compassion as she cared for the residents. After her retirement, she volunteered in the activities department at Ladysmith Care Community and in her daughter Wendi’s classroom at Winter Elementary School.
Linda’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who always put her family first. She attended every sporting event, concert and program that she could, and spent countless hours playing games, doing crafts and reading stories to her children and grandchildren. Linda will be remembered for her special birthday cakes and desserts, as well as her homemade bread, mac-n-cheese, which they named liquid gold, and many more delicious treats that she made for every celebration. She was the foundation of every holiday and family gathering. Her grandchildren (and all who knew her) describe her as unceasingly patient, kind, generous, loveable, selfless, devoted and caring. Linda, with her sweet and gentle spirit, left an imprint upon everyone who was lucky enough to have met her.
Linda was a strong Christian, and her unshakeable faith shined like a beacon. She was humble, had a servant heart, was slow to anger, freely offered forgiveness and put others before herself. She lived out 1 Corinthians 13:4 each day of her life.
Linda loved to travel. She and Johnny visited Michigan on their honeymoon. Her first trip on an airplane was with her daughter, Becky, traveling to Savannah, Georgia, for her 50th birthday. She was lucky to visit many other places with friends and family, including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Florida, Arizona, South Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia, Hawaii and Mexico. Linda had many other passions, including reading, gardening, spending time in nature, photography and especially arts and crafts. She was amazing at everything her hands touched, from sewing, embroidering, crocheting and knitting to drawing, painting and all types of crafting.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Aaron) Petersen of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Wendi (Jeff) Strop, Julie Olsen, and Kris (Todd) DesJarlais, all of Ladysmith, and Jeff Olsen of Imalone, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Lindsey (Mark) McConnell, Zach Olsen, Jamie (Ellen) DesJarlais, Anna (Nick) Etlicher, Blaine DesJarlais, Cole Strop, Lily Petersen and Reid Petersen; and four great-grandchildren, Malia McConnell, Lincoln McConnell, Brynn Etlicher and Griffin Etlicher. She is also survived by her mother, Clarice Thayer of Hayward; a brother, Steve (Teri) Doolittle of St. Cloud, Minnesota; sisters, Sue Schweigert of Bruce and Lila (Alan) Frieslinger of Centralia, Illinois; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Olsen; son, Steve Olsen; and grandson, Hunter Strop.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
May our sweet memories of Linda and the blessed assurance of salvation from Christ Jesus our Lord sustain us until we meet again in Heaven.
