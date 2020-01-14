LeRoy Martinson

LeRoy P. Martinson, 78, of Hayward died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
LeRoy Paul Martinson was born July 29, 1941, in Hayward, the son of Warren and Loretta (Trepanier) Martinson. He attended school at Kinnamon School and Hayward High School. After high school LeRoy moved to Kenosha, where he worked for American Motor Corporation for several years. In 1976 he returned to Hayward, where he began working for LCO Development as a heavy machine operator, and most recently as foreman, retiring in 2018. He had many hobbies and interests, including hunting, fishing and bowling. LeRoy also had a great music talent, playing guitar, piano, organ, accordion and harmonica.
He is survived by his daughter, Coleen Piggott; brothers, Jerry Martinson, Mike Martinson, Neil (Sue) Martinson and Rick (Dee) Martinson; sisters, Sarah Martinson, Donna (Bud) Carley, Judy (Richard) Lecy and Betty Ann (Rich) Macek.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Loretta; brothers, Gary David, Warren “JR” and Walter; and sisters, Patsy Renschin and Peggy Pringle.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
