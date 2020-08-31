Lena Van Dixhorn

Lena Marie Sinland Van Dixhorn died peacefully at home in Hayward, WI at the age of 87 on August 12, 2020. She had a cup of strong coffee and a ‘treat’ nearby, indulging in an afternoon ritual.
Lena grew up in Bagley, MN and attended the local high school there. She was a serious secretarial student at Northwestern College in Minneapolis, MN when she met the star basketball player, Lloyd John Van Dixhorn. It took him a long time to convince her to go out on a date, but once it happened that was it. They married on August 27, 1954 and were inseparable until his death in 2001.
She worked in administration at St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis and as personal assistant to the vice president of a large corporation in New York City before devoting herself full time to motherhood and being a pastor’s wife. She treasured her family, but never lost her strong, independent spirit. Lloyd’s first church was in Brooklyn, NY, and the couple served churches in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Colorado and South Dakota over the years. They retired on Lena’s great grandfather’s homestead in southeastern Minnesota. She moved to Hayward WI and built a house near her son after her husband died.
Lena was an excellent seamstress & hand quilter, as well as an avid reader & follower of politics. She was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Graham Lee Van Dixhorn (Susan) and Heidi Lee Van Dixhorn-Nesser (Aaron); four grandchildren, Walker Van Dixhorn (Carla), Eliza Van Dixhorn, Aliya Nesser and Dylan Nesser; her sister Betty Mae Sheldon, four nephews and three nieces.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd, her parents Ole and Lillie Belle Sinland, her brother Eldridge (Bud) Sinland, and her devoted toy poodle, Lilith.
In light of the global pandemic, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a charity that promotes environmental sustainability, the rights of women and girls, or ending poverty.
