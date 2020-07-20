Leah R. Malecha, 81, of Pittsville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.
Leah was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Decker) Ritter. She was a 1956 graduate of Kirkland High School in Illinois. She married Gerald “Peanuts” Kalepp, and they later divorced. On Jan. 28, 1977 she was united in marriage to Charles Malecha in Prescott, Wisconsin. He survives. Leah was a dedicated, certified AODA counselor who helped countless people in need. It was here that she met and married her husband Chuck. Her hobbies included reading books, raising Arabian horses, bowling and golf.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Charles, of Pittsville; her son, Dan (Sue) Kalepp of Spencer; daughter, Deena (Howard) Johnson of Hayward; her grandson, Zachary Johnson; seven stepchildren; and many other friends. Leah also was survived by her trusted golden retriever, Meggy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, Gerald Kalepp, and a half-brother, William “Randy” Bellendorf.
If desired, the family requests memorials in Leah’s name be directed to the Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.
Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at MMC. They send a special “thank you” to nurses September and Nate and Dr. Sarah Mutschlecner for the care they provided to Leah.
In accordance with her wishes, Leah’s family will conduct services privately.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To share thoughts and condolences online, visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.