Leah R. Malecha, 81, of Pittsville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.

Leah was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Decker) Ritter. She was a 1956 graduate of Kirkland High School in Illinois. She married Gerald “Peanuts” Kalepp, and they later divorced. On Jan. 28, 1977 she was united in marriage to Charles Malecha in Prescott, Wisconsin. He survives. Leah was a dedicated, certified AODA counselor who helped countless people in need. It was here that she met and married her husband Chuck. Her hobbies included reading books, raising Arabian horses, bowling and golf.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, Charles, of Pittsville; her son, Dan (Sue) Kalepp of Spencer; daughter, Deena (Howard) Johnson of Hayward; her grandson, Zachary Johnson; seven stepchildren; and many other friends. Leah also was survived by her trusted golden retriever, Meggy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, Gerald Kalepp, and a half-brother, William “Randy” Bellendorf.

If desired, the family requests memorials in Leah’s name be directed to the Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.

Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at MMC. They send a special “thank you” to nurses September and Nate and Dr. Sarah Mutschlecner for the care they provided to Leah.

In accordance with her wishes, Leah’s family will conduct services privately.

