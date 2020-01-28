Lawrence P. Miller, 50, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Lawrence Paul Miller was born July 13, 1969 in Hayward, the son of Joyce (Butler) and Dennis Miller Sr. He graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas and then attended University of Wisconsin-Superior, receiving a degree in human services. Larry worked at LCO Tribal Office in human resources for many years. He enjoyed being on the lake fishing, attending pow wows, spending time at the casino, cooking, chess and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce; daughter, Misti Miller; grandchildren, Ashton and Araeah Quagon and Lil’ Bear Coon; brothers, Randy Miller, Daniel Hart Jr. and Ryan Hart; sisters, Lesley Miller and Roxanne Isham; and several nephews and nieces.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Sr.; brother, Dennis Miller Jr.; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Butler; and uncle, Lawrence Butler
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center on Lac Courte Oreilles with Lee “Obizaan” Staples officiating. Burial was in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Dave Butler, Tony Butler, Cory Cross, Dean Johnson, Jim Miller, Preston Miller and James O’Shogay.
Casket bearers were Dan Barber, Terry Barber, Michael Fairbanks, Forrest Coon, Nathan Miller and Nick Miller.
