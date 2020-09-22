Kenneth Leroy Asp, 53, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence in Springbrook.
He was born July 18, 1967 in Spooner, the son of Martin Asp and Maxine (Floyd) Moyer. Kenny worked for over 25 years for Master Asbestos Abatement. He loved the Northwoods and spent as much time as he could fishing and hunting. Most of all, Kenny was a family man and adored his nieces and nephews and treasured his close relationships with his mother, siblings and his cousins.
He is survived by his mother, Maxine (Floyd) Moyer of Hayward; his siblings, Ted (Kim) Asp of Cando, North Dakota, Albert Asp of Minong, and Melanie (Ricky) Billings of Blacksburg, South Carolina; his step-siblings, Yvonne Moyer of Superior, Todd (Paula) Moyer of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Jodi (Jay) Snow of Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Asp; and his grandparents, Preston Asp, Grace Asp, Marvin Olson, Thelma (Olson) Moyer and Floyd Moyer Sr.
A Celebration of Life was held at Stanberry Ball Park on Saturday, Sept. 19, for close family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
