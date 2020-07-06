Kenneth Guerra

Kenneth James Guerra, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Hayward.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Livio and Lillian (Pasquinelli) Guerra. He was united in marriage to Judith Anne Theusch in 1966 in Boltonville, Wisconsin. Ken graduated from St. George High School in Chicago, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana. He spent many years working in the grocery business before becoming a merchandise manager for Sears and Roebuck. In 1990 Ken moved up to the Hayward area and bought and ran the Timber Lake Lodge. Upon retirement he moved to Winter, where he enjoyed fishing and wood working.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Marybeth) Guerra of Peotone, Illinois, and Jean (Tom) Smith of St. Augustine, Florida; his grandchildren, Matthew and Dominick; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was proceeded in death by his wife, Judith; sister, Nancy; brother, Norman; and his son Brian.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Hayward Funeral Home, P.O. Box 307, Hayward, WI 54843.
