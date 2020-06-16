Karen Ann Hammerel, 71, of Hayward died February 21, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center of lung cancer.
Karen was born December 27, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the only child from the marriage of George Williams and Shirley Conklin before divorcing.
She graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Illinois, and moved to Hayward, where she married Steve Hammerel. They had three children, Daniel, Stacy and Angela, before divorcing.
Karen is survived by her father, George Williams, and stepmother, Marlyne Williams, of Lombard; her aunt, Gloria Barker of Rice Lake; her Aunt Dorothy Ruid of Hayward; her cousin, Laura Roux; her three children, all of Hayward; half-siblings, Wanda (Robert) Picken of Wheaton, Illinois, Susan (Tom) Lincoln of Bruce, Wisconsin, and Kenneth and Kathy of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her longtime boyfriend, Joe Banks; her mother, Shirley Conklin; and paternal grandmother, Rose Wade, who helped raise her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 27, at Winter Cemetery, Winter, with Rev. Mark Bartlett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.