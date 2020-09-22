Joseph A. Timmerman, 67, of Hayward passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Joseph Anthony Timmerman was born July 14, 1953, in Watertown, the son of George and Margaret (Grupp) Timmerman. He graduated from high school in Oconomowoc and then the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1975. Joe spent his career in forestry with Consolidated Papers, managing thousands of acres of forest land. He retired to Hayward in 2000 and filled out his remaining years with Midwest Forest Products. Joe was a great friend of the American Birkebeiner. He served several terms on the board of directors and acted as treasurer. After having skied 20 Birkies he wanted to give back by acting as race chief, along with his wife, for the Barnebirkie. He also served as a ski trail groomer at the Hayward Hospital Ski Trails, where he was known as “Groomer Joe.”
Joe loved the library and was an avid reader. He served as president of the Hayward Library Foundation. “There were no bad books, only some were better,” he would say. Joe was an enthusiastic biker and supporter of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA). He volunteered many hours on the trails and loved to ride them. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as a lector and greeter.
Joe had a profound love of the outdoors, seeing beauty sometimes where no one else could. There was never a day wasted. During his retirement he was able to renew his passion for astronomy, building an observatory at his home. He was a member of the Minnesota Astronomical Society and received many awards. Joe would drive to the Twin Cities to join his partners in crime for meetings and “Star Parties.” He loved to share his passion with anyone from age 9 to 99.
Joe was a world traveler with his loving wife, experiencing and exploring the history, museums and especially the cathedrals of Europe. Together they hiked the Inca Trail and the trails in Patagonia, along with reaching the highest point of the Rocky Mountains at over 14,000 feet. Each morning was a new day, not to be wasted with the lust of life and living. His smile was infectious, and he lived by the expression, “Laugh, Live, Love.”
Joe is survived by his wife, Eileen (Bean); daughters, Erin Timmerman of Minneapolis, and Kelly (Mark) McCullough of Lausanne, Switzerland; grandchildren, Cora Belle, Lily Gray and Clinton James Rooney Jr.; sister, Mary (Dick) Lutz of Oconomowoc; brother, George (Janet) Timmerman of Jefferson, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Ray King of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and stepson, Jay Linzmeyer of San Francisco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joe at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward with father David Neuschwander officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward Library Foundation, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chequamegon Mountain Bike Association or Hayward Ski Trails Association.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
