Joseph A. Farone Jr.

Joseph A. Farone, age 68, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home.
Joseph Anthony Farone Jr. was born October 24, 1951 in Cleveland, OH the son of Joseph and Lillian (Rutka) Farone Sr. He was raised in Cleveland and then Willowick, OH where he graduated from North High School. After schooling he went to work as an union electrician. On June 20, 1986, Joe was joined in marriage to Irene Rabatin in Las Vegas, NV. He worked as an electrician in Ohio over twenty years before moving to Hayward, WI in 1996. In Hayward, Joe began JIF Electrical Inc which he operated for five years. He then received his license to be a realtor and started work for Century 21-Woods to Water Realty. He also obtained his broker license and taught real estate law at the Hayward WITC. At the time of his passing he was still active as a Broker with Mission Realty in Hayward. Joe enjoyed playing softball and managing softball teams. He had a passion for all sports and participated in and followed many of them. He was the President of the Chequamegon Lions Club, President of the Northland Builders Association, served on the Board of Directors for the Hayward Sports Center and recently received his 50 year pin from the IBEW Electrical Union.
Joe is survived by his wife of 33 years, Irene; one daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Thomson of Marietta, GA; and granddaughter, Cassandra Thomson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering celebrating Joe’s life will be held at a later time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Regional Hospice, 15910 W Company Lake Rd, Suite 3 Hayward, WI 54843 or Faith Cares, 1302 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 at www.maCares.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
