John Warren “ Jack” Kronberg, 80, of Barnes, passed away Thursday, May 7, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Superior, the son of John and Charlotte (Frederickson) Kronberg. He was united in marriage to June Marie Skoglund on September 30, 1961, in Superior.
Jack was born and raised in Superior and was a graduate of Central High School in 1956. He owned and operated Kronberg Roofing in the Milwaukee area. Upon retirement, Jack and June moved to the home they built on Lake Ellison in Barnes. Jack loved the Northwoods and spent time a lot of time with family and friends hunting and fishing. He was a very good friend to have, as he would always drop anything he had going on to help anyone with anything. He was a definite Jack-of-all-trades and master of none — except for roofing. He loved to spend time and entertain his grandchildren, often listening to old country on his phonograph as he played guitar and sang with them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, June Kronberg of Barnes; his children, Julie (Robert) Walsh of Glendale, Wisconsin, and James (Andrea) Kronberg of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Michelle, Christopher, Rebecca, Sarah and Alivia; his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Emma, Ciara, Carly and Marie; his sister, Carol Compton of Superior; a brother, Donald (Allie) Kronberg of Barnes; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
For additional information please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
