John Robert Holdorf, 67, of Drummond passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born June 13, 1952, in Rice Lake, the son of Henry Sr. and Anna Mae Holdorf. He was united in marriage to Lani Jean Nelson on Sept. 26, 1981. John served in the Army from 1970 to 1972. He worked for General Motors in Janesville for over 30 years. He enjoyed stock car racing, hunting and fishing. Upon retirement, he purchased his dream home in Drummond, where he enjoyed all the other outdoor activities the Northwoods provides.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Kettle of Necedah; his sister, Theresa (Dave) Keesey of Kenosha; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, and his dog, Sami.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lani; his parents; his brother, Henry (Bill); and his sister, Judith.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Hayward Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.