John “Jack” Bartlett Brust, age 92, longtime resident of Lombard & Civic Leader, died April 27, 2020 at his home in Hayward, Wisconsin. Vet U.S. Army WWII. Founder of Brust Funeral Home in Lombard and Carol Stream. Jack had been a part-time resident of Hayward since 1958, and had been a full time resident there for over 15 years.
Jack was the beloved husband of Jacqueline J. nee Kahrs, the late Marilyn Fritz nee Kelley and the late Anita nee Raasch; dear father of John Brandon (Karen) of Lombard, Clara Bonnie (the late James) Fiebrandt, of Lombard, Thomas E. (Susan) of Minnesota and James F. of Carol Stream; dear step-father of John (Germaine) Fritz of Arizona, Denise (Steve) Sheehan of Glen Ellyn and Suzanne (Mark) Marshall of Glen Ellyn; grandfather of 13, James Bartlett (Kate) Fiebrandt, Tom (Brittany) Fiebrandt, Katherine A. (Adam) Dickens, Kristin (John) Robinson, John Christian (Ashley) Brust, Kelsie (John E.) Schmit, Margaret Brust, Max Brust, T. Erik (Sarah Beth) Brust, Heidi A. Brust, Ted Brust, Kristina Brust, and Erik John Fiebrandt; loving step-grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 20; brother of the late Kenneth.
A family funeral service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Interment followed at Chapel Hill Gardens West. A Memorial Service will be held later, after the COVID-19 crisis is over. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1057 Gresylon Dr., Hayward, WI 54843 or Lombard YMCA, 105 W. Maple St., Lombard, IL 60148 or St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 215 S. Lincoln Ave., Lombard, IL. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
