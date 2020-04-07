John Gerich

John M. Gerich, 88, of Hayward, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
John Martin Gerich was born January 10, 1932, in Chicago, the son of John and Catherine (Rill) Gerich. He was raised in Lincolnwood, Illinois, where he attended school. While still in school, John began work with Bell and Howell where he started in maintenance. He continued work with Bell and Howell after his schooling and through the years moved into a foreman and chief inspector position. On January 17, 1953, John was joined in marriage to Ethel Jettmann in Skokie, Illinois. John and Ethel moved to Hayward in 1964 where they purchased the Pine Vu Resort on Callahan Lake. Together they operated the resort for 40 seasons and then retired in 2003. John thoroughly enjoyed running the resort and spending time with his guests. He also enjoyed fishing and watching professional baseball and football games.
John is survived by his two sons, Duane (Shelley) Gerich and Marty Gerich, both of Hayward; seven grandchildren, Cody (Cassie) Gerich, Ryan Gerich, Amber Marlow, Alison (Joe) Cuddy, Andi Soros, Aren Gerich and Marty Gerich Jr.; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbra Smith of Lincolnwood, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethel; one brother, Paul Gerich; and one sister, Cathy Butow.
A graveside service will be held at the Spider Lake Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
