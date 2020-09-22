John Billyboy, 38, of Flandreau passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
John was born Dec. 19, 1981, at Flandreau to Jason Armstrong and Cindy Billyboy. He attended Flandreau Indian School before working at Larson Manufacturing in Brookings, South Dakota. John then began working at Royal River Casino as a cook, which was a passion of his. He enjoyed bowling, watching his favorite NFL teams — the Cowboys and the Eagles — and spending time with his family. John was an avid racing enthusiast and a third generation racecar driver. He loved all of his nieces and nephews, and will be remembered as a happy go-lucky person with a great sense of humor who was always polite and gentle, with a big heart.
John is survived by his parents, Jason Armstrong and Leah Parsons of Flandreau, and Cindy Billyboy of Hayward; his siblings, Rosemary Crow, Montana Armstrong and Dylon Armstrong, all of Flandreau; his significant other, Leslie Hurley, and stepdaughter, Lainey, of Flandreau; his aunts, Neldie Montoya and Betty Armstrong, both of Flandreau; his uncle, Robert Armstrong of Flandreau; and his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Secrets; his sister, Elizabeth Armstrong; grandparents, John and Fannie Armstrong and Virginia Billyboy; and his aunt, Paula Armstrong.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Eastman Hall in Flandreau. Visitation was held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Eastman Hall, with a prayer service starting at 7:30 p.m.
