Jerry J. Ferda, 80, of Clam Lake passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born in Gary, Indiana, to Jerry Ferda Sr. and Pauline Norton on June 15, 1940. He graduated from Tolleston High School in Gary in 1958. Jerry was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife, Chris, of 27 years. He also leaves behind his sons, Mark (MaryLynn) and Michael (Amber); grandchildren, Nathan (Carolyn) and Colleen; great-grandchild, Enzo; his stepmother, Mildred Ferda; and his sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry dedicated his life not only to his family, but also to his community, having spent 20 years on the Portage Police Department. He also graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Upon retirement Jerry moved to live in the other love of his life, “The Cabin” that he and his father originally built in northern Wisconsin. He and Chris spent the past 26 years there making new friends and welcoming family. He was the laughter at the table, the voice of reason when one was needed and the guy everybody loved to like.
The family is planning a private ceremony and burial. Memorial donations can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society, www.northwoodshumanesociety.org/donate-membership.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.