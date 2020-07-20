Janice K. Anderson, 86, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B, where visitation will be held from noon until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately.
Memorials may be given in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
To view the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, visit www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.