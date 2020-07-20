Janice K. Anderson

Janice K. Anderson, 86, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B, where visitation will be held from noon until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately. 

Memorials may be given in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

To view the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, visit www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments