James Farley

James H. Farley, 75, of Hayward died Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, at his home.
James Herman Farley was born July 21, 1944, in Bremerton, Washington, the son of Dorsey and Dorothy (Ellig) Farley. He worked at Hayward Feed & Fuel, Trussworks, NAPA and Larson Trucking. Jim was the kind of man that enjoyed the little things — going hunting, fishing, working on a classic car, driving truck and spending time with his kids and his longtime girlfriend Mary. Jim couldn’t sit still long, was always finding little jobs to keep him busy once he retired. He was the type of man that wanted to take care of things, not being taken care of. We are proud of his service in the U.S. Army, though Jim was humble about his time served.
Jim enjoyed spending time at Flat Creek and the Hayward Vet Center enjoying a bottle of his Ol’ Mill with his many close friends he had gained through the years that he spoke fondly of. Jim’s family adored him greatly and you could see how proud he was of them. The loss of Jim is heavy and is going to be felt my many. It is with comfort knowing we had the time we did with him and that we had the opportunity to love him and have him in our lives.
He is survived by his significant other, Mary Blackstone; children, Schelene Andrlik, Dorothy Harvey, Thomas (Pat) Palechek, James (Robin) Farley Jr., Steven Palechek, Joy (Kenneth “Toot”) Taylor, Tamara (Nick) Strenke, Todd Farley and Jay (Yianna) Farley; 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Bonnie) Farley; and sisters, Marsha “Bubs” Zeien, Donna Hunt and Margaret Wurzinger.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Farley; parents, Dorsey and Dorothy; and brother, Richard Farley.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Steakhouse in Hayward, with a time for sharing at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward in the spring with Military Honors accorded by American Veterans Council–Hayward American Legion Post 218.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
