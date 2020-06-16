Jacqueline E. Haynes, 93, Stone Lake, died Wednesday, June 3, at Hayward Health Systems.
Jacqueline E. Pesek was born May 24, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Pesek) Giesler. On April 10, 1946, Jacqueline was united in marriage to William Haynes in Chicago.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Mack; sons Zane Haynes and Wayne Haynes; grandchildren Sheila Johnson, Crystal Haynes, Billy Haynes, Joey Haynes; great grandchildren Kayla, Arianna and Kaiden; great-great grandchild, Abby; brother in-law, Wayne Scharlach; nephews Andy Pesek, Kelly Pesek and Wayne Nero; nieces, Denny, Cindy Jackie, Robin, Sharon, Tracy, Donna and Wendy.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Frank and Berta; brother, Frank Pesek; sister, Rose Scharlach; sister-in-law, Sue Pesek; niece, Victoria; and nephews, Jason and Perry Pesek.
A private burial was held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
