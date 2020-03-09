Howard Dean Eytcheson was born in the Town of Lenroot, Sawyer County, Wisconsin on Aug. 22, 1930 to Leo and Adina Eytcheson. He went home to be with his Savior on March 6, 2020.
He grew up on the farm and drove a logging truck after finishing high school. He then moved to Melrose Park, Illinois until December 1951 when he was inducted into the Marine Corps. In May 1952 he married Marlene Dietz and they traveled to his duty station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. After his service was completed, they moved back to Melrose Park. In 1970 they returned to Wisconsin where Howard worked at Uniroyal until its closing. Howard completed an auto mechanics course at CVTC after Uniroyal closed. They have two children, Barbara and Michael.
Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing. The couple did a lot of traveling, including Mexico, Canada and Europe. Howard was involved in establishing new churches in Illinois and Wisconsin. He also loved helping in children’s ministries.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene, a daughter, Barb (Jim) Spielman, and a son, Mike (Gail) Eytcheson. His is also survived by granddaughters Amelia Spielman and Addie (Kevin) Eytcheson, grandsons Ben (Staci) Zwiefelhofer, Adam (Brianna) Zwiefelhofer and Isaac (Emily) Zwiefelhofer. Additional survivors include Kally (Jesse) Burns, Lee (Jennifer) Lech, and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Eytcheson, sisters Betty Glidden and Gayle (Arnold) Carlson, and sister-in-law Bev (Terry) Clark and many other relatives.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Adina Eytcheson; brother, James Eytcheson; and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hope Gospel Mission or Feed My People Food Bank.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith St, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith St, Eau Claire, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday, March 13, 2020. Committal Service with Military Honors will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Wisconsin.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
