Helen Naden Morgan, 89, of Hayward passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Hayward Health Services.
Helen was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Donald and Helen Naden. She attended Hope College (1950). She studied art at the Art Institute of Chicago with fabric as her medium and received her B.F.A. (1953) and M.F.A. (1964). She received her Ed.D. from Illinois State in Normal (1984). She was a professor at South Dakota State University for 36 years. She retired in 2002 to Hayward, where her family had property on a lake. She was an avid water and downhill skier. While living in Hayward, she was involved with Newcomers and the Newcomers book club, Cable Hayward Area Arts Council and Park Theater. In 1966 she married Walter C. Morgan, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Harriet) Naden, and sister, Marge Everett; a niece, Anne (Mike) Schallmoser; and three nephews, Andy Everett, Richard (Silesha Montano) Naden and Daniel (Shannon) Naden; three great-nephews, one great-niece and three stepdaughters, Nancy (Morgan) Ohnstad, Peggy (Morgan) Pfeifer and Beth Morgan-Brandel.
A private family memorial service is being planned for Helen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice, 15910 W. Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
