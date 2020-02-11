Harriet Swanson, 99, of Winchester, Wisconsin, died on February 7. A memorial service for Harriet will be held this summer on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at the Nimsgern Funeral Home, 1025 Margaret St. Woodruff, Wisconsin with a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. till the time of the service. Reception at the funeral home will follow the services.
Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI 54557.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.nimsgernfuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.